Tirumala: TTD resumes issue of Divya Darshan tokens

TTD on Saturday resumed issuing Divya Darshan tokens at Alipiri and Srivarimettu footpath routes on a trial basis.At Alipiri footpath route, per day 10,000 tokens will be issued at Galigopuram and in the Srivarimettu footpath route, every day 5000 tokens will be issued at 1,250th step. The tokens will be issued to the devotees in person based on their Aadhaar ID proof only to the pilgrims on foot reaching Tirumala for darshan. It may be mentioned here that TTD stopped Divya Darshan tokens almost three years ago due to Covid Pandemic. Upon the request from devotees, TTD has resumed Divya Darshan tokens as a token of gesture to the pedestrian pilgrims to Tirumala, on an experimental basis.



