TTD starts investigation on the video recording of Ananda Nilayam in Tirumala

The video recording in Tirumala Srivari Temple created a stir. A devotee entered the Tirumala temple with a mobile phone after bypassing the three-tier security. The devotee who went with a mobile phone filmed Ananda Nilayam from all sides of the temple with his phone. Currently Ananda Nilayam visuals are going viral on social media.



It seems that the devotee took a video from very close to Ananda Nilayam while it was raining, however, suspense continues as to whether the devotee filmed anything else in the temple. On the other hand, the TTD has taken up an investigation into the incident. The CCTV camera visuals inside the temple are being examined.



Security is monitored everywhere with CCTV cameras. The devotees who come to the temple are thoroughly examined and allowed to enter. Cell phones and cameras are not allowed under any circumstances. Despite such tight security, a devotee could not only carry a cell phone into the temple and filmed the temple premises. Devotees are expressing concern over taking videos of Ananda Nilayam.