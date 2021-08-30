TTD stops 'Sampradaya Bhojanam' just within 4 days after its launch





Highlights: ♦ However, the TTD Sampradaya Bhojanam triggered widespread resentment from the public who took to social media slamming the TTD over its commercial motive ♦ Some feared that it would ultimately dilute the free food being provided by the TTD ♦ Subsequently, the TTD issued clarification that the new move would in no way affect the Annadanam which would continue as it is

Tirupati: The 'Sampradaya Bhojanam' which was started just three days back amidst much fanfare by the TTD at its Annamayya Bhavan was abruptly suspended on Monday following the direction of TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy.

Reddy speaking to the media at Tirumala after darshan on Monday said that though the decision was taken by the authorities with a good intention when there was no Trust Board, it was not in consonance with TTD's avowed aim of offering food to devotees as Prasadam of Lord and also totally free to them and asserted that whatever food the TTD provides to devotees at Tirumala is only as Lord's prasdam freely to them sans of commercial bid.

It may be noted here that the TTD began `Sampradaya Bhojanam' on a pilotbasis on August 26 and decided to charge for the food prepared with organic food grains based on cow products, on a no loss no profit basis and declared that it was to boost up the consumption of Goadharitha organic food items and to promote the products derived from natural farming.

However, the TTD Sampradaya Bhojanam triggered widespread resentment from the public who took to social media slamming the TTD for what they said for its commercial motive while many feared that it would ultimately dilute the free food being provided by TTD under its Nithyannadanam in its Annadanam complex, much to the embarrassment and shock of TTD authorities. They were forced to issue clarification that the new move would in no way affect the Annadanam which would continue as it is.

Despite the TTD clarification and warning of legal action against those making wild allegations on social media on the issue of Sampradaya Bhojanam, the attack on TTD continued.

Against the backdrop, the TTD chairman urged the TTD authorities to suspend the `Sampradaya Bhojanam' following which it was stopped immediately in Annamayya Bhavan from Monday, within four days after it began, to put an end to the controversy on the `Bhojanam'.

The TTD chairman answering a question said that he was keen to resume free darshan but the pandemic situation is not congenial to begin it and added that he sought the authorities to find out any possibility for resuming the free darshan.