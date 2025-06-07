TTD takes legal action to protect Tirupati laddu’s GI status

Tirupati: To protect the sanctity and intellectual property of the sacred Tirupati Laddu, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has initiated legal proceedings against several unauthorised sellers and promoters found misusing the ‘Tirupati Laddu’ name. These actions come in response to violations of the laddu’s registered Geographical Indication (GI) status.

Legal notices, issued through Sahadeva Law Chambers, were sent to multiple online platforms and vendors, including PushMyCart (Mahita LLC) and Transact Foods Limited. These entities were accused of commercially exploiting the Tirupati Laddu name and falsely associating their products with the temple.

The notices underscored that the Tirupati Laddu is a GI-protected item under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999. Its preparation is carried out solely within the premises of the Tirumala temple, strictly under the supervision of the TTD and in adherence to a long-standing, sacred tradition. TTD argued that unauthorised use of the name not only infringes on its legal rights but also diminishes the spiritual sanctity of the offering.

Following the issuance of the notices, PushMyCart acknowledged receipt and, in a gesture of goodwill, removed the infringing product listings while awaiting legal review. Several other vendors have similarly taken down their listings after TTD’s firm intervention.

Commenting on the development, the Executive Officer of TTD J Syamala Rao stated that the Tirupati Laddu is not merely a product but a holy prasadam carrying deep spiritual and cultural importance. He affirmed TTD’s commitment to pursuing all necessary legal measures to prevent misuse and to uphold the trust of millions of devotees around the world.

This legal action represents one of the first instances in India where a GI-protected temple offering has been defended through formal legal channels on international platforms. TTD continues to actively monitor for such violations and is resolute in preserving the authenticity and sanctity of its temple traditions.