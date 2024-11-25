TTD takes up mammoth waste management exercise

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has initiated a mammoth project to clear nearly one lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste that has accumulated over several decades in the temple town of Tirumala.

Initially targeted for completion within 2–3 months, the effort has faced significant challenges, prompting the TTD to seek expert advice to devise both immediate and long-term waste management strategies.

TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao disclosed to The Hans India that the total legacy waste amounts to approximately 2.45 lakh metric tonnes (MTs). So far, 1.85 lakh MTs has been treated, leaving 60,000 MTs still untreated.

Additionally, the treatment process has generated 34,000 MTs of soil, stored on-site for potential reuse and by-products such as 15,000 MT of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and 10,000 MT of stones, awaiting proper disposal or repurposing.

Daily waste management has further compounded the problem. The temple town generates 60–70 MTs of waste daily.

The TTD has to clear 20,000 MTs of wet waste and 2,000 MTs of dry waste kept in storage. Managing these materials has become a logistical and environmental challenge for the TTD, especially with limitations in shifting waste to Tirupati for treatment.

The prolonged neglect of waste management at Tirumala has resulted in severe ecological consequences. Experts warn that decomposing organic matter produces leachate, a toxic liquid capable of contaminating the soil and nearby water sources, including the vital Gogarbham reservoir.

EO Syamala Rao said that the TTD has focused on addressing the 60,000 MTs of untreated legacy waste and finding uses for the 34,000 MTs of treated soil, such as filling, provided it is free of harmful chemicals.

The limitations of shifting waste to Tirupati daily have led to an emphasis on on-site treatment and innovative solutions. To facilitate this, the TTD is working with the Municipal Corporation to enhance waste management processes.

The Executive Officer said that the Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS) conducted a study three months ago, recommending actionable strategies for effective waste management. Building on this, the TTD plans to issue tenders within a week to appoint consultants tasked with designing a comprehensive, long-term waste management plan.

Additionally, the TTD has engaged a consultant from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to assess Tirumala’s underground drainage and storm water systems. Recommendations include separating these systems to improve efficiency, creating a dedicated drainage division, procuring advanced equipment, and establishing water recycling systems to minimise reliance on freshwater resources.

The TTD’s strategy combines immediate and sustainable measures to address the crisis. In the short term, the focus is on treating the remaining waste enhancing infrastructure and adopting innovative solutions for waste processing among other things.

In the long term, the TTD aims to integrate treated water recycling into daily operations, develop eco-friendly waste disposal practices, and align all waste treatment efforts with environmental standards. The emphasis on on-site waste processing is expected to reduce dependence on external facilities, ensuring a sustainable solution tailored to Tirumala’s unique needs.