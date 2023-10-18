TTD takes up massive forest vegetation drive

Tirumala: TTD has taken up massive indigenous forest vegetation programme with 40 species to preserve vegetation and biodiversity of Seshachala ranges, stated TTD Deputy Conservator of Forests Srinivasulu.

Addressing the media at the Media Centre here on Tuesday, the Deputy CF said that that there are very rare plant and animal species in the 6,000 hectares of forest area within the TTD. It contains red sandalwood, sandal wood and many rare species of medicinal plants. He said 100 hectares of Srigandham forest and 10 acres of flower plants are being grown for the needs of Srivari temple.

For the safety of the devotees coming for Srivari darshan, the Operation Leopard is continuing and trap cameras have been set up for continuous monitoring of the movement of wildcats. 70 forest personnel are serving the devotees on Alipiri walking path and 30 on Srivari Mettu path, he added.