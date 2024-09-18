Live
Just In
TTD tells hotels, eateries to follow food safety norms
Holds awareness programmes in association with food safety dept
Tirumala: Stating that health safety and security of pilgrims is the top most priority of TTD, EO J Syamala Rao said awareness programmes are being conducted on food safety through the food safety department for the hoteliers in Tirumala.
Addressing an awareness programme organised jointly by TTD health wing, estates department with the food safety department at Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala on Tuesday, the EO said the health and hygiene of devotees thronging Tirumala was very important to them.
All the eateries, especially the fast food centres, should follow food safety laws or else action will be taken against the violators, he warned. The EO asked all the hoteliers to make use of this awareness programme.
Earlier, the food safety controller Purnachandra Rao explained about proper hygienic and sanitary practices that restaurants and eateries in Tirumala should follow. He also said with the initiative of TTD EO, the food safety training and certification programme is being organised for Tirumala hoteliers.
DyEO, health, Asha Jyothi, DyEO, estates, Venkateswarlu, health officer Dr Madhusudana Prasad, VSO Surendra, food safety trainer Anjaneyulu, Tirumala food safety officer Jagadeesh, representatives of various eateries in Tirumala and others were also present.