TTD to conduct Karirishti Yagam from today for the prosperity of the country

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) will organise Karirishti Yagam, Varuna Japam, and Parjanyashanti Homala from today to 26th August. These ceremonies are being conducted to pray for the prosperity of the country, timely rains, and peace nationwide. The Yagam will start at 10 am this morning and will continue for six days, concluding on the 26th with Avabrideshti at Srivari Pushkarini in Tirumala.

The Yagam will take place at Tirumala Dharmagiri Veda Vigyan Peetha, with the participation of 32 Vedic, Shrauta, and Smartha Pandits. The Mahapurnahuti, the final ritual of the Yagam, will be held on August 26th.

During this festival, Varunajapam will be conducted for three days at Dharmagiri. On August 26th, the annual consecration of Lord Venkateswara will take place, followed by a three-day consecration on the 27th.

It is learned that Brahmotsavam will be held from September 18th to 26th next month followed by Navaratri Brahmotsavams from October 14th to 22nd. Today, online tickets will be released for the programs scheduled for November, including Kalyanotsavam, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Oonjal Seva, and Sahasra Deepalankarana. The ticket release will begin at 10 am.