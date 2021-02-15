TTD to develop Veda pathasala in Keesaragutta

Tirumala: After his inspection at TTD Veda Pathashala in Keesaragutta, near Hyderabad on Monday, EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy instructed the engineering officials concerned to send proposals to take up the development works of the Vedic institution to improve facilities to cope with the increased strength of students in the Veda pathasala. Earlier, Vedapathasala Principal D Mallikarjuna Avadani informed EO that the hostel facility in the Pathasala is sufficient to accommodate only 40 pupils whereas there are 120 students studying at present in Veda Pathashala at Keesaragutta stressing the need of construction additional rooms to cope with the increased strength of students. He also sought EO for construction of a compound wall direly required to prevent wild animals straying into Yagashala and Vedapathashala premises for the safety of teachers and students.

The EO directed the officials concerned to send a detailed proposal immediately to take up the development works without any delay. Later the vedic students brought to the notice of TTD EO that though they have become accomplished pundits after pursuing eight years Vedic course in TTD, they are denied employment in Vedic related posts by the Endowments Department of Telangana State. The EO told them that he will definitely discuss the issue in the ensuing TTD Trust Board Meeting which is slated on February 27 to take it to the notice of the Telangana government.

The EO had darshan of Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy in Keesaragutta temple. TTD EO also visited TTD Information Centre, Kalyana Mandapam, Guest House, Dining Hall which are under renovation in the centre at Himayat Nagar area of Hyderabad city. The officials concerned informed the EO that the works will be completed by this April. Later he also visited the SVBC Studio, HDPP Office and interacted with the employees in the city. Medchal Malkajgiri Additional Joint Collector Vidyasagar, TTD DyEE Nagaraju, AEO C Naik, AEO Ramesh, Manager of Kalyana Mandapam Ramesh were also present.