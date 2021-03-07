TTD to introduce eco-friendly energy efficiency measures

Amaravati: Seven Hills, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, is poised to replace ceiling fans, air-conditioners, geysers and drinking water pumps with energy efficient five-star rating appliances. Not just that they are even contemplating to go in for energy-efficient vehicles.

This would not only reduce electricity bills but will also reduce carbon footprint. The power bill of Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams at present is around Rs 40 crore per annum. In view of this, the TTD is taking steps to introduce the best energy efficiency measures in temples that can reduce energy consumption, energy costs and improve quality of lighting with less energy.

In a preliminary energy audit conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) on TTD, it was observed that there is a vast scope for saving energy around 8.68 Million Units (MU) by replacing the existing electronic gadgets.

It also felt that around 25 per cent of energy can be saved in water supply management, including hot water management and steam generation. It may be mentioned here that the TTD is one of the biggest power consuming organizations having a consumption of around 68 MU per annum.

The APSECM has recently conducted a walk-through survey and the preliminary energy audit successfully and is preparing to conduct detailed audit consequently. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has agreed to provide financial support as grant-in –aid to take up the energy audit in all the Premises of TTD both in Tirumala and Tirupati.

According to officials of the Energy sector, out of total energy consumption of 68 MU per annum in TTD, around 36% of the consumption is being met from solar and wind power generation. The remaining 64 per cent of electricity needs of 435 lakh units for Tirupati, its surroundings and Tirumala Hills are being supplied by the AP Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL), Tirupati. The SECM, Energy Department also contemplating to implement energy efficiency measures in other important temples including Srisailam, Vijayawada, Srikalahasti, Kanipakam, Dwaraka Tirumala, Simhachalam and Annavaram with the support of endowments department.

