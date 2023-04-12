TTD to observe Hanuman Jayanti from May 14

Tirupati: TTD has decided to celebrate the Hanuman Jayanti for five days in Tirumala from May 14 to May 18, said TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy.

During a review held at his chamber here in the Administrative Building on Tuesday, he directed the officials concerned from various departments, including Vedic institutions, SVBC, engineering, temple, Annaprasadam to make necessary arrangements for the ensuing Jayanti be observed grandly.

The five-day celebrations include discourses by renowned scholars on Lord Hanuman, who is revered as the embodiment of Bhakti (devotion) and his various characteristics not only in a spiritual way but in a scientific angle also, Akhanda Parayanam and special pujas, the EO said.

Instructing the Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham principal K S S Avadhani to make the arrangements for the pundits who will be rendering Akhanda Parayanam as well yagam in the Peetham at Tirumala, he wanted to involve the Vedic scholars from SV Vedic University, National Sanskrit University, SV Higher Vedic Studies apart from Dharmagiri in the five-day Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

Later, the EO directed the engineering officials to make necessary arrangements and GM, transport, for arranging transportation to the invitees.

The Akhanda Parayanam (non-stop mass chanting) will commence at 6 am on May 16 and will conclude at 11 pm lasting for about 18 hours without interruption. A total of 2,872 slokas from Sundarakanda will be recited by a set of 11 Vedic pundits who will be on rotation after the completion of a cycle of nearly 150 shlokas.

The programme will be telecast live on SVBC for the sake of global devotees. Every day, the devotional cultural programmes by Annamacharya, Dasa Sahitya and HDPP project artistes will also entertain devotees in spiritual waves at Anjanadri Akasa Ganga and Nada Neerajanam platforms in Tirumala.

JEO for health and education Sada Bhargavi, Tirumala temple chief priest Venugopala Deekshitulu, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, vice-chancellors Ranisadasiva Murthy (Vedic University), Krishnamurthy (National Sanskrit University), Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad secretary Srinivasulu, All Dharmic Projects Programme Officer Rajagopal, Annamacharya Project director Vibhishana Sharma, publications special officer Sri Ramaraju and other officers were also present.