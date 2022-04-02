TTD to perform Dhanwantari yagam from April 4

Tirumala: Silver threshold weighing 5 kg and costing around Rs 5 lakh has been donated to Sri Vimana Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala on Friday. Hyderabad-based donor Agarwal handed over this donation to TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy inside Tirumala temple.

Meanwhile, TTD will perform the three-day Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Maha Dhanwantari Yagam from April 4-6 with Ankurarpanam on April 3 under the aegis of Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham.

The chief motto of this yagam is seeking divine blessings to save humanity from dreadful viruses and diseases.

Every day the Yagashala rituals will be telecast live on SVBC between 11 am and 12 noon during these three days for the sake of global devotees. The principal of the Peetham Kuppa Siva Subramanya Avadhani has been supervising the arrangements.