TTD to promote cow-based farming to save soil fertility

Tirupati: TTD has taken up a multi-pronged approach to build up a nationwide movement for cow protection and also promote cow centric zero-based natural farming (ZBNF), said TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy. Speaking after the inauguration of the two-day 'Go Maha Sammelan' which began here on Saturday, Subba Reddy said the multi-pronged approach includes a series of spiritual programmes and also initiatives to support the farmers to switch over to cow-based (Go Aadharitha) agriculture which in turn would go a long way not only in reviving the holy concept of cow worship enunciated in our Vedas, Puranas, Ithihas and also boost up cow centric natural farming to save soil fertility by avoiding chemical based fertilizers and pesticides.

In this connection, he said TTD on its part would support the farmers of natural farming to get remunerative prices and added that the aim of the seminar is to bring awareness among the farmers on the importance of Go Adharita agriculture and natural farming techniques. Under the directives of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TTD has taken up Go Samrakshana programmes and to protect the bovines as a national asset for future generations, he averred. "Apart from dharmic and social services, we have taken up the campaign for Go Samrakshana in a big way in the recent times which included Gudiko Go Mata, Navaneeta Seva, Go based Naivedyam to Srivaru, production of Panchagavya products, MoU with SV Veterinary University for quality cows and organic farming in TTD lands," he observed.

He called upon the farmers, who gathered from two Telugu states for the session to go for the ancient farming and dairy techniques and take up the task of saving Desi cows as a Maha Yagna (noble and holy task). Earlier, TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, in his welcome address, said that TTD has launched several initiatives and entered MoU with AP

Rythu Sadhikara Samstha and Environment Farming Department for spreading awareness on advantages of organic farming and promotion of Desi breed of cows in the state.

He said TTD has set up a state of art Gosala at Palamner spread in over 450 acres of land, rearing 1,000 Ongole breed cows and bulls while Go Mandiram which was recently inaugurated by the CM at Alipiri to facilitate devotees with Go puja, Saptha Go Pradakshinashala, Go Tulabharam, Go Vijnan Kendram and Go Sadan to add tempo to TTD efforts for cow protection nationwide. The EO extensively quoted verses from Hindu texts on the importance of cow in our tradition and made an impressive powerpoint presentation on TTD Gosamrakshana activities including the first of its kind offering of Naivedyam prepared from the food products of natural farming in Tirumala temple from May this year. In her Anugraha Bhashanam, Mata Nirmalananda Bharati from Hyderabad called everyone to take a vow to save the cow and to develop Go Adharita Vyavasayam as their life goals.

Later a book, Go Mahatyam compiled by Dr A Vibhishana Sharma was released on the occasion. Board members M Srinivasulu, P Ashok Kumar, T Maruti Prasad also spoke on the occasion. Farmers from AP and Telangana and TTD officials were present.