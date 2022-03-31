TTD to promote Gosalas, organic farming in a big way

Tirupati: TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said that international organisations were focusing on organic farming in order to find solutions for global warming and for many environmental issues.

Virtually addressing the inaugural session of the two-day training

programme to Gosala operators and organic farmers at the SVETA Bhavan in Tirupati on Wednesday, the EO said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will soon discuss with representatives of Global Alliance for Sustainable Planet on Organic farming methods etc.

He said the State government was preparing an action plan to study the feasibility of exporting organic products and also assure MSP for products grown by organic farmers besides extending financial support to them.

Highlighting the scope of the training programme to Gosala operators and organic farmers on Panchagavya products manufacturing and organic farming, the EO said the TTD is committed to promote Gosalas and organic farming and to continue its practice for preparing Srivari Naivedyam with organic products besides the new Navaneeta Seva.

The TTD is buying pulses from organic farmers through State farmers' empowerment associations to make Srivari laddu and has also donated 1,700 non-milking cows for agricultural operations.

Among others, he spoke of the TTD's programme to promote the breeding of milch cows, animal feed mixing plant, ayurveda medicine from Panchagavya products and 85 types of medicines prepared at the Srinivasa Ayurveda pharmacy.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam said the programme focused on creating awareness on Gosala maintenance, use of non-milching animals to make them also productive and the TTD's campaign to save such animals for different use by organic farmers.

Tirupati ISKCON president Revati Ramana Das said his organisation also supported protection of Desi cows and farming techniques with go-based products. He lauded the efforts of TTD on promoting Gosalas and cow breeding technology and its aim to seek recognition for cow as a national animal.

Thereafter, there were a series of lectures to spread awareness, on promoting cow-based products and efficient running of Gosalas.

Dr Srikumar Prabhuji from Kerala on fodder, Ayurveda Dr G Shashidhar on treatment of cows and Sriram Prabhu and Shakti Bushan Prabhuji on Panchagavya products and Mynapati Srinivas Rao on marketing techniques of Panchagavya products spoke.

Stalls of Panchagavya products, agarbattis etc., were set up by the TTD. Stalls from other regions like Venumadhavi Trust of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, Hare Krishna Natural foods of Ahobila in Kurnool district, Govanam Ashram of Mangalampeta, Chittoor district, Muktidham Panchagavya of Proddatur in YSR Kadapa and Punyakoti Goshala of Udupi from Karnataka attracted many footfalls. SV Goshala director Dr Harnath Reddy, SV Ayurveda College principal Dr Murali Krishna and SVETA director Prashanti were also present.