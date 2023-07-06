TTD to reconstruct Paruveta Mandapam at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore in Tirumala

Tirumala: The TTD will reconstruct the Paruveta Mandapam located on the Papavinasanam road in Tirumala at an estimated cost of Rs 2.5 crore.

TTD, in a press release on Wednesday, said that the reconstruction was necessitated as the centuries old Mandapam was found in a dilapidated condition and the TTD Trust Board also recently approved the reconstruction proposal.

Denying social media reports that TTD is demolishing the Mandapam ignoring its historic importance, the release clarified that the demolition taken up was only for reconstruction of the old stone Mandapam.

The Mandapam is not under Archaeological Survey of India and is connected with a temple tradition Paruveta Utsavam in which the deity Sri Malayappa will be taken to the Mandapam and also during the annual Karthika Vana Bhojanam festivals with huge footfall of devotees.

In view of its crumbling and damaged conditions, the Mandapam posed threat to devotees and the TTD Board in its resolution no 113 dated July 11, 2022, has already sanctioned Rs 2.70 crore for its restoration. As tender procedures were completed, the contractor commenced works on Tuesday this year, the release added.

TTD said some vested interests have launched a malicious campaign against TTD by stating that it has planned to demolish the historical structure.

TTD warned of legal action against those spreading such wrong, mischievous and motivated campaign against Hindu religious institution, playing with sentiments of millions of devotees and damaging the reputation of towering Hindu religious institution of the country.