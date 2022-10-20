TTD to release Angapradakshina tokens for November tomorrow

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has announced that Angapradakshina tickets for November will be released online on Friday at 10 am followed by the release of Arjitha Seva tickets for December on Friday at 3 pm. The electronic dip registrations for Arjitha Seva tickets for December will start online on the 22nd at 10 am and close on the 24th at 10 am.



Later, the information will be sent to the mobile numbers of the devotees who got the tickets through DIP by message. TTD suggests that devotees should use this opportunity to book tickets.

On the other hand, the crowd of devotees in Tirumala is normal. Devotees who came in queues for Sarvadarshan on Wednesday evening were waiting in 20 compartments of Vaikuntham Q Complex.

The TTD took another important decision and cancelled the break darshans on October 24, 25 and November 8 due to Diwali Asthanam on October 24, the solar eclipse on October 25, and the lunar eclipse on November 8 respectively.