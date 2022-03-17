TTD to release Arjitha seva online quota on March 20

Tirupati: As part of TTD decision to resume all arjita sevas from April 1, the online arjitha seva quota for April, May and June will be released at 10 am on March 20. In a statement on Thursday, the TTD said devotees should book their arjitha seva tickets on official portal of www.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in and observe mandatory Covid-19 guidelines for Srivari Darshan.

The arjitha seva tickets of Suprabhatam, Tomala, Archana, Astadala Pada padmaradhana, Nija pada Darshan will be released through online electronic dip system. For booking these arjitha seva tickets, the devotees should register online between March 20 morning 10.00 am to March 22 morning 10.00 am and later on tickets are released in electronic dip system. Those allotted tickets will be declared after 10 am on March 22 and notified on TTD website besides informing the devotees on SMS and email. The devotees should pay the cost of tickets within two days, the TTD said. However the arjitha seva tickets of Kalyanotsavam, Unjal seva, arjitha Brahmotsavam, etc., are directly booked and allotted to devotees on first come first served basis.

TTD also appealed to devotees to take note of cancellation of certain arjita sevas on various festival days. These days are: April 2, Ugadi - Kalyanotsavam, Unjal seva and arjita Brahmotsavam. April 10, Sri Rama Navami - Tomala,Archana,Sahasra Deepalankara seva. April 14 to 16, Vasantothsavam - Kalyanotsavam Unjal seva, arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara sevas.

April 15, Nija pada Darshanam, May 10-12 - Sri Padmavati Parinayotsavam; arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara sevas. June 14, Jyestabhisekam third day - Asta Dala Padmaradhana, Kalyanotsavam, Unjal seva, arjitha Brahmotsavam.

TTD has appealed that devotees coming for Srivari Darshan should compulsorily possess either Covid-19 negative certificate or certificate of two doses of vaccination. TTD has appealed that devotees should cooperate and take all precautionary steps with regard to their health and also that of TTD employees.