TTD to release Arjitha Seva tickets for January 2025 today

The eagerly awaited Arjitha Seva tickets for the month of January are set to be released online today. Additionally, the registration for the lucky dip will open at 10 AM today, January 21, and will remain available until 10 AM tomorrow, January 22. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will be allocating these Arjitha seva tickets.

In terms of current attendance, the flow of devotees at Tirumala remains steady. Currently, devotees are waiting in the eight compartments of the Vaikuntam Q Complex. The TTD has revealed that those without tokens can expect an eight-hour wait to have a sarva darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

According to TTD’s latest reports, a total of 61,576 devotees visited the shrine yesterday, with 23,412 devotees offering hair. The Hundi income for the day was announced at an impressive Rs. 3.54 crores. As preparations ramp up for the upcoming ticket releases, both TTD officials and devotees are gearing up for what promises to be a busy season at the temple.