TTD to release online Angapradakshinam tokens from tomorrow

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has given good news to the devotees of Tirumala. It has been announced that Angapradakshinam tokens will be issued to devotees online from Wednesday.



The tokens will be released from June 15 to July 31 with 750 tokens per day through online and advised the devotees to avail these tokens from the website https//tirupathibalaji.ap.gov.in.

TTD has revealed that the Srivari Garuda service were cancelled today on the occasion of the full moon. Garuda Seva is traditionally performed at the temple every month on the occasion of the full moon.

However, it is learned that the Garuda service is being cancelled in the wake of the annual Jyeshtabhishekam closing ceremonies. Earlier, the TTD had issued the tokens for Angapradakshinam in April after two years due to he outbreak of coronavirus.