TTD to release Rs. 300 special darshan tokens today through online

The rush of devotees continues in Tirumala with devotees are waiting in 20 compartments for darshan of Lord Venkateswara.



It is said that Sarvadarshans will take 15 hours while special entrance darshan takes 5 hours. According to TTD, the Tirumala temple amassed Rs. 4.09 crores yesterday through hundi.



Meanwhile, TTD will release Rs 300 special darshan tickets of Srivari today. The tickets for the month of July and August will be released today at 10 am. TTD officials said they would release the accomodation quota for devotees tomorrow and day after tomorrow.