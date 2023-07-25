TTD to release Special Entrance Darshan tickets today, here is how to book

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that the additional quota of special entrance darshan tickets for the months of August and September along with special entrance darshan tickets for the month of October will be released online on July 25 at 10 am.



Furthermore, the TTD will release the accommodation quota for Tirumala, Tirupati, and Talakona for the month of October online on July 26 at 10 am.

Devotees are requested to take note of these announcements and book their service tickets through the official website https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in.

Here is how to book the Tirumala special darshan tokens

Step 1: Visit Tirupatibalaji website

https://online.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in/login?flow=sed



Step 2: The user will be directed to new TTD page and will be in virtual queue for few minutes and asks to enter mobile number abd captcha.



Step 3: Six digit OTP sent to the mobile should be entered in the next page and login to get into Special Entry Darshan availability page.

Step 4: Select the date as per your plan followed by selecting darshan time slot and number of people.

Step 5: Fill in all the details of the devotees planning for darshans.

Step 6: Select the identity proof be it Aadhaar, PAN, Passport (for NRI devotee) to be produced at the temple for entry into the temple.

Step 7: The website will direct you to the payment page where the users had to pay fee online and download the booked ticket.