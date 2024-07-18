TTD to Release Srivari Arjitha Seva Tickets for October Today

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) will be releasing Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets for the month of October today at 10 am. The tickets will be available online through the TTD website https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in.

These Seva tickets are allotted through a Lucky Dip process. Online registration for the electronic dip can be done from 10 am today until 10 am on July 20th. Those who are lucky enough to secure Swami's Arjita Seva tickets will be notified on July 20th-22nd if they have paid the required amount before 12 noon.

Furthermore, tickets for Swami Vari Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, and Sahasradipalankara Seva will be released online on July 22nd at 10 am. The virtual service quota for the month of October will also be released on the same day at 3 pm.

On July 23rd, TTD will release Angapradakshinam Tokens quota for October at 10 am, followed by Srivani Trust tickets online quota release at 11 am. Additionally, darshan quota for the elderly and disabled will be released at 3 pm, with free one-way darshan tokens available for those in need.

On July 24th, TTD will release Rs. 300 special entrance darshan tickets for October at 10 am, as well as room quota for Tirumala and Tirupati at 3 pm for devotees planning to visit Swamivari in October.

Finally, on July 27th, various services including Tirumala, Tirupati Srivari Seva Kota, Navaneetha Seva, and Parakamani Seva will be released online at different times for devotees wanting to offer their services to the Lord.