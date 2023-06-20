TTD to release white paper on SRIVANI Trust funds

TIRUMALA: In a significant development, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board decided to release a white paper on its SRIVANI Trust funds. It has also resolved to take legal action against those who indulge in making false allegations on the use of the funds of the SRIVANI Trust for deriving political mileage and also publicity at the cost of the TTD’s image and reputation.

The Trust Board which met here on Monday resolved to release the white paper apparently as an answer to the allegations of leaders of various political parties which tend to create doubts in the minds of the devotees on the proper use of the trust funds by TTD. The Trust Board meeting was presided over by TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy. The SRIVANI Trust was set up by the TTD for construction of new temples and also reconstruction of the shrines which are of historic and architectural importance.

Talking to mediapersons at Annamayya Bhavan at Tirumala after the meeting, TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy along with Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said that as a part of the propagation of Hindu Sanatana Dharma, the TTD established SRIVANI Trust in 2019 with a noble intention to take up the construction of temples in SC, ST, BC and Fishermen Colonies, restoration of ancient temples under the funds of Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana (SRIVANI) Trust.

“Out of 2,445 temples proposed, 326 have already been completed while the remaining are underway with the funds of SRIVANI Trust in both the Telugu States, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Puducherry.

Without naming any leader who slammed the TTD on SRIVANI Trust funds utilisation, alleging misuse and diversion of SRIVANI funds, the

Chairman asserted that every single penny was being utilised in a transparent manner towards the construction of temples. The EO has already clarified on the utilszation of funds under SRIVANI Trust towards the construction of various temples to the media on January 23 this year, he reminded.

Elaborating further he said, under SRIVANI, TTD provides darshan to 1,000 devotees on a day which includes 500 tickets online and the remaining will be issued at the JEO office at Tirumala. As soon as the devotee pays Rs 10,500 (Rs 10,000 towards the Trust as donation and Rs 500 towards darshan ticket) a receipt will be generated. The TTD has opened a separate account for SRIVANI. If anyone has any doubts regarding this, they can verify the account, he challenged.

The TTD has released white papers on its properties and gold deposits on June 21 in 2021 and on November 5 in 2022 in a transparent manner proving that it has no hesitation whatsoever putting the records straight, he said adding that in the same manner the TTD will bring out a white paper on Srivani Trust.

The Legal department has been directed to examine the issue of baseless and false allegations against the TTD, marring its image, to come out with a course of action to deal with those mudslinging on TTD, Reddy said declaring that severe action will be taken after the report from the legal officer. It may be noted here that Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan recently at a meeting in Pithapuram alleged irregularities in Srivani Trust funds while TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu also on Monday in the party workers meeting held in Vijayawada alleged irregularities in Srivani Trust funds and went one step ahead and cursed that whoever plays with Lord Venkateswara will be doomed.