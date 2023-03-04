TTD to send revised list of immovable assets to IGRS

Tirumala; TTD will revise the list of its immovable properties duly correcting the duplication regarding the survey numbers of lands and also provide the exact extent of lands (sub-divisions) in Tirupati city. The revised list will be sent to the Registrations Department through Endowments Commissioner for publishing it on IGRS (Inspector General of Registration and Stamps) website, said TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy.





The list of immovable properties pertaining to TTD, which was sent to the Inspector General of Registration and Stamps through Endowments Commissioner, will be kept in abeyance until furnishing the revised list, he said. The EO said in the verification of the list on the IGRS website, it was found that various survey numbers of lands situated in Tirupati mandal, Tirupati division of Tirupati district, repeated several times and also many instances of land details were not given sub-division wise resulting in including the lands in private individuals lands in the city. The EO said, "Of the 960 immovable properties of TTD extending in an area of 7126.85 acres across the country, 690 properties to the tune of 6,657.43 acres are in the state of Andhra Pradesh only. Out of which, about 3,663 acres are present in Tirupati alone. Of these, 584 acres are under dispute and the cases are pending in various courts.





It may be noted here that based on TTD representation, Endowments Commissioner sent the list to IGRS resulting in the IGRS issuing orders on February 22 to concerned sub-registrars prohibiting the registration of lands, which triggered protests in the city while the opposition parties launched a struggle demanding the prohibition of land registration in Tirupati city. MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy responding to the affected peoples pleas took up the issue with TTD management, which wrote to Endowments Commissioner, who in an letter urged the IGRS to keep the list of lands in abeyance, much to the relief of the landowners in the city.











