TTD to take up geo-fencing to protect its properties

Tirupati: The TTD has decided to provide geo-fencing for its valuable assets including landed properties located across the country to protect them from any encroachments or illegal occupations.

TTD JEO (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi held a review meeting on the status of the TTD assets including landed properties with the officials concerned at Sri Padmavati Rest House here on Wednesday.

The Head of the Neer Interactive Pvt Ltd., Hyderabad, Jayasankar, made a power point presentation on Geo Survey, Mapping and Fencing techniques and also the geo-fence.

The JEO directed the task force team to constantly review and inspect the assets to prevent encroachments and instructed officials to plant trees along the borders of all the TTD properties as part of the measures to protect them and prevent illegal occupations.

The TTD has 987 assets (landed properties) measuring a total of 7,753 acres including agriculture and non-agriculture lands in various States in the country. The 5,961-acre non-agriculture assets include not in use, unproductive and also under encroachment as per the `white paper' released by TTD in December last year.

TTD Financial Adviser and Chief Accounts Officer (FA&CAO) O Balaji, chief engineer Nageswara Rao, CAO Shailendra, Transport general manager Shesha Reddy, estate special officer Mallikarjuna, Task Force team head Lalithanjali and other officials were present.