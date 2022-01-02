TTD Veda Pandits render Vedaseervachanam to President, PM, CM

Tirupati: On the occasion of New Year, a team of TTD archakas and Veda Pandits offered Vedaseervachanam to the President of India, Prime Minister and Chief Justice of India on Saturday at their respective camp offices.

A team of priests led by one of the Chief Priests of Tirumala temple Krishna Seshachala Deekshitulu called on the dignitaries including President of India Ramnath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, CJI Justice NV Ramana at their respective camp offices and offered Prasadams of Srivaru along with Vedaseervachanam. Srisailam Archakas also took part.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also received the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy on New Year day. A team of Veda Pandits from Tirumala temple rendered Vedaseervachanam to the CM at his camp office in Tadepalli. Endowments Minister V Srinivasa Rao, TTD Deputy EO Ramana Prasad were present.