TTD Warns Against Filming Reels in Tirumala, Strict Action to Follow

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has issued a stern warning against creating and uploading social media reels involving indecent or mischievous acts in and around the sacred Tirumala temple premises.

In an official statement, TTD expressed concern over recent incidents where certain individuals were found recording objectionable videos in front of the temple and posting them on social media platforms. Officials condemned such behavior as disrespectful and inappropriate in a divine and spiritual environment.

TTD stated that such acts not only disrupt the sanctity of Tirumala but also deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees who visit the holy shrine for darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

“Tirumala is a sacred space meant solely for worship and devotion. Every devotee is expected to uphold and respect its spiritual significance,” the statement emphasized.

The TTD Vigilance and Security Department has been instructed to take strict legal action against anyone found violating temple decorum by filming or circulating such content. Offenders will face criminal cases and necessary legal consequences.

TTD has appealed to all devotees to cooperate in preserving the spiritual atmosphere of Tirumala by refraining from filming or encouraging inappropriate content.

– Issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer, TTD, Tirupati.