TTD’s impeccable arrangements mark divine wedding in Vontimitta

Tirupati: The celestial wedding of Sri Sita Rama at the historic Vontimitta temple witnessed a spectacular turnout on Friday, with nearly 70,000 devotees gathering to witness the grand event. TTD, in coordination with various government departments and district administration, made extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth and devotional experience for the attendees.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu extended his heartfelt thanks to TTD officials and district authorities for meticulous planning and hospitality provided to the visiting devotees. He praised the seamless coordination that helped maintain order and comfort throughout the sacred celebration.

The Kalyana Mandapam was equipped with 147 spacious galleries, allowing devotees to witness the divine wedding comfortably seated. Every devotee was offered a traditional gift packet consisting of pearl talambralu, sacred Srivari laddu prasadam, and kankanams (holy threads).

In terms of food and refreshments, TTD distributed lemon rice, sweet pongal, biscuit packets, mango juice, drinking water, and a special ‘Karasu’ in a kit to each devotee. Additionally, Srivari Sevaks actively distributed buttermilk packets and drinking water throughout the galleries.

To accommodate the thousands who arrived on foot, TTD set up special shelters at 11 locations and near the temple to serve around 3,000 pilgrims. These included cool drinks, buttermilk counters, water coolers, and dedicated staff for assistance.

For wider visibility, 23 large LED screens were installed across the premises, enabling devotees to watch the proceedings from various vantage points. Transportation was also made easier with 20 free buses operating from traffic diversion points to Kalyana Mandapam.

Medical facilities were robust, with 13 health camps, 250 paramedical staff, 35 doctors, and 8 ambulances serving thousands of devotees. Necessary medicines were provided on the spot wherever required.

In terms of sanitation, 250 temporary toilets were installed, and a massive team of 3,268 sanitation workers ensured cleanliness throughout the venue.

A combined force of 2,500 Srivari Sevaks, government officials, police personnel, and TTD staff worked round-the-clock to make the event a success and ensure that no devotee faced any discomfort. The event was broadcast live in high-definition quality by SVBC, reaching lakhs of devotees across the globe who joined in the spiritual celebration from afar.