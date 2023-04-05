TTD's SGS Arts College bags NAAC A plus grade

Tirupati: TTD's Sri Govindaraja Swamy Arts College received a prestigious NAAC A+ grade in its first attempt itself. In the recent months TTD's SPW Degree College for Women and SV Arts College also secured A plus grade while now it is the turn of SGS College to follow suit.

On this occasion, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy lauded the college Principal Venugopal Reddy and handed over the NAAC A+ certificate to him on Tuesday. The college got the recognition for maintenance of its environs, imparting quality education to the students', eco-friendly precincts, library and administration.

The EO appreciated the efforts of JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi and her team comprising DEO Bhaskar Reddy, Deputy EO Govindarajan and college Principals for getting NAAC A+ to all the TTD colleges in a year.

The 54-year old SGS Arts College came into existence in 1969 to meet the increasing demand for higher education for students who hail from rural areas of backward Rayalaseema. It has a very good infrastructure and 19 departments. It houses over 1,600 students with 30 per cent of them being girl students. The college had gone for NAAC accreditation for the first time in November 2022 and proudly secured the best grade.

The grade being awarded by NAAC signifies the standards of the institution and helps the students in securing better jobs or going for higher education. It will also help the parents to choose the college to join their wards as everyone opts for the best college. The College Principal and other faculty feel elated on the new achievement.