TVVMC urges MCT to speed up Vinayak Sagar works

Tirupati: City-based Tirupati Varasiddhi Vinayaka Mahotsava Committee (TVVMC) urged the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) to speed up the Vinayak Sagar Works so as to complete the works well ahead of Vinayaka Chavithi, for immersion of the idols. TVVMC comprising the leaders of various political parties and social

organisations in the city held a meeting here on Sunday on the mass celebration of Chavithi and also immersion of idols which will be in Vinayak Sagar in the city.

The meeting sought the Corporation to take up the required steps to facilitate the immersion of idols in Vinayak Sagar, keeping in view that only three weeks left for the festival, one of the popular Hindu festival.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, TVVMC convener Samanchi Srinivas said as the mass public celebrations of Chavithi is to be held after a gap of two years due to Covid pandemic, this year there will

more Vinayaka pandals in the city and more than 1,000 big and small idols are expected to be immersed in the Sagar. Later, the committee including convener Samanchi Srinivas, members Bhanuprakash Reddy (BJP), Naveenkumar Reddy (social activist), TDP

Corporator RC Munikrishna, Mangati Gopal Reddy (Congress), YSRCP Corporators Narsimhachari, Ethamakula Hemanth Royal visited Vinayak

Sagar. The Committee members wanted the Corporation to complete the tank works to facilitate the (Nimajjanam) mass immersion of idols which was planned by the committee on September 4 (Sunday). In view of the ongoing Srinivasa Sethu (flyover) works in the city,

the committee also urged the police to make alternate arrangements for the procession of idols before immersion. The leaders appealed to the people to use clay idols only for the celebrations and avoid PoP (Plaster of Paris, Gypsum) idols to protect the environment.

Meanwhile, Corporation Superintendent Engineer Tirumalika Mohan told The Hans India that they were making sincere efforts to complete the Sagar works on time, i.e. before Vinayaka Chavithi.