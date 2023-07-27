Two labourers crushed to death

Tirupati: Two migrant labourers engaged in Srinivasa Sethu flyover construction work died after a huge segment (concrete slab) fell on them, after midnight.

The crane while lifting the segments for placing them collapsed, leading to the death of 2 migrant labourers working in the construction firm Afcons which is executing the flyover construction.

The two who died in the mishap were identified as Abhijith from Bengal and Bardo Mandal from Bihar.

Corporation officials including Commissioner reached the mishap site and overseeing the relief work which is going on