Unimoni Financial Services Ltd. Announces relocation and inauguration of its Tirupati Branch

Tirupati: Unimoni Financial Services Ltd., a prominent non-banking financial company (NBFC) and foreign exchange and money transfer service provider in India, has relocated its branch to a new and strategically positioned area in Tirupati. The new branch is located at First Floor, Opposite D Mart, Air By Pass Road, Yadava Colony Royal Nagar, Tirupati.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by CA Krishnan R, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Unimoni Financial Services India. Joining him were esteemed dignitaries including Mr. Manoj V Mathew (Chief Financial Officer), Mr. Rathish R (Chief People Officer), Mr. Prakash Bhaskar (National Business Head – Forex), Mr. John George (National Business Head – Travel & Holidays), Mr. Titus K (National Business Head - Gold Loan), Mr. Srinivas Reddy (Zonal Head Andhra Telengana), Mr. Venkata Subbaiah (Regional Head – Vijayawada), and Mr. Sidda Prasad (Branch Head – Tirupati).

CA Krishnan R - Director and CEO Unimoni Financial Services Limited donates school bags to 15 children of Nagara Palaka Pradhamika Patashala, Tirupati

Mr. CA Krishnan R., Director and Chief Executive Officer of Unimoni Financial Services India, emphasized on the strategic significance of the relocation stating that, "The relocation of our Tirupati branch underscores our steadfast commitment to elevating customer service and accessibility. This new branch represents our commitment to providing exceptional financial services and support to our customers in Tirupati and the surrounding regions. We believe that our customers will benefit greatly from the improved accessibility and state-of-the-art services available at this new location.”

CA Krishnan R, Director and CEO - Unimoni Financial Services Limited gave away prize money of Rs 1.5 Lacs to Mr. Nakka Saimanishanth, the 2nd prize winner of the Student STARS Scholarship programme

In addition to the inauguration, Unimoni gave away Prize money of Rs 1.5 Lacs to Mr. Nakka Saimanishanth, the 2nd prize winner of the Student STARS Scholarship programme. Students star is a Scholarship & Rewards programme focusing on students who are planning to study abroad or those who are pursuing their higher education at aboard universities. “ The first edition of Unimoni Student Stars was launched in Jan 2023, and we had good response from students and parents and registrations have been overwhelming. We will be launching our 2nd edition soon with bigger Scholarship and Rewards for International students” said CA Krishnan R.



As part of the CSR initiative, Unimoni also donated school bags to 15 children of Nagara Palaka Pradhamika Patashala, Tirupati. This small gesture is aimed at supporting the education and well-being of the children in the community.

Unimoni remains committed to its corporate social responsibility initiatives, demonstrating support for local causes and organizations.



