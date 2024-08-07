Upgradation of Kuppam, Chittoor & Chandragiri stations sought

Tirupati: Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao has urged the Indian Railway Board Chairman to support the development of new railway junctions in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

He met the Chairman in his recent visit to New Delhi and presented three representations emphasising the need for upgradation of Kuppam, Chittoor and Chandragiri railway stations.

Rao highlighted the pressing issues faced by passengers in Chittoor district, including congestion at Tirupati railway station. He proposed that modernising the stations in Kuppam, Chittoor and Chandragiri and establishing junctions there, would alleviate the pressure on Tirupati station and facilitate smoother travel for pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. This will also alleviate several operational and maintenance issues.

He also requested that the Chittoor-Kacheguda Venkatadri Express be extended to Kuppam and that the weekly Tirupati-Secunderabad superfast express be operated daily.

The Railway Board Chairman responded positively, assuring him that the board is committed to modernising the stations and will discuss the proposed junctions with higher authorities. wRao acknowledged the Railway Board’s ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure in Chittoor district. He reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing railway services and highlighted the NDA government’s dedication to advancing railway station development.