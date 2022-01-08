Use Papillon device to detect old criminals: Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu

Tirupati: Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu asked the police officials to use Papillon device extensively at crowded places to detect habitual offenders so that crimes can be prevented.

The SP conducted a review meeting with officials of all police stations under the urban district here on Friday evening through videoconference on steps to curb crimes and clear pending cases along with executing non-bailable warrants.

The SP said use of Papillon, fingerprint and palmprint live scan device, will help identifying criminals in crowded places. This will be useful for preventing crimes in Tirupati which witnesses thousands of visiting pilgrims every day .

He directed station house officers to provide one assistant sub-inspector(ASI) and a constable to the court constable to take back the criminals into custody who came out on bail. "It is not possible with only one court constable to take back the criminals into custody after completion of their bail period," he opined. Appala Naidu asked the officials to set up CC tv cameras at required places in the urban police district to check the crimes and also check posts at entry points of cities.

He wanted that night beats be intensified and called for visible policing during day time at all important areas.