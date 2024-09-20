Use public transport on G-Day to avoid traffic congestion

Tirumala: Expecting heavy pilgrim influx for the ensuing annual Brahmotsavams, especially on the day of Garuda Seva, TTD appealed to devotees to use public transportation facility by APSRTC on October 8 to avoid traffic woes due to lack of sufficient parking in Tirumala.

A review meeting with special focus on security and transportation arrangements was held by TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with TTD officials and other departments at TTD Administrative Building’s conference hall here on Thursday.

The EO stated that there is serious scarcity of parking places due to increase in vehicular traffic in Tirumala in the last couple of years. To avoid traffic congestion in Tirumala, APSRTC operates a sufficient number of buses to transport devotees to Tirumala on the day of Garuda Seva, he added.

The EO said that parking slots for two wheelers and four wheelers have also been earmarked. Two wheelers will be parked at Alipiri link bus stand, municipal grounds and Vinayaka Nagar quarters, while all four wheelers including private jeeps and cars will be parked at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School and private buses at Devalok adjacent to SV Zoo Park. EO Syamala Rao also discussed several issues including bundobust and security, child tagging, shifting of luggage center opposite Seva Sadan 1 and 2 from the existing Common Command Centre point till the completion of annual Brahmotsavams, distribution of Annaprasadam along with the route plan for vehicles transporting Annaprasadam to galleries, time to time feedback collection, erection of more ‘May I Help You’ cum Pilgrim Information Centers, cultural troupes, deployment of additional doctors and paramedical staff from SVIMS, BIRRD, Ruia, sanitation works in Tirumala.

Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary, JEOs Goutami and Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar and other heads of various TTD

departments, SP Subbarayudu, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, TMC Commissioner Moury, RM APSRTC Chengal Reddy and other officials were also present.