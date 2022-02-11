V-P Venkaiah Naidu praises TTD dharmic activities

Tirumala: Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu along with his family and entourage offered prayers to Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala temple on Thursday.

The Vice President reached the temple through Vaikuntam queue complex and was welcomed by TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy, EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy and additional EO A V Dharma Reddy near Mahadwaram.(main entrance). After darshan, he was rendered Vedaseervachanam by pundits in Ranganayakula Mandapam. Later TTD chairman and EO presented thirtha prasadams, calendar, diary and coffee table book on Tirumala to the dignitary.

While presenting the laminated photo of deity, agarbattis made of dry-flower technology, panchagavya products and the six-sheet calendar, the EO briefed the Vice President about their preparation and significance.

TTD first started production of flower-based agarbathis (incense sticks) and later decorative items based on used flower collected from its temples in Tirupati. Recently, it launched the sale of Panchagavya (cow based) products for sale to the devotees.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice President said he prayed to Sri Venkateswara Swamy to bestow his benign blessings on humanity across the world. He also lauded TTD for taking up new initiatives and taking forward Hindu Dharma Prachara in a big way through various spiritual programmes. He said he also sought Srivaru to bless his granddaughter with a blissful marital life.

Venkaiah's granddaughter's marriage was held in a Mutt in Tirumala on Thursday for which he, his family and relatives attended.Chennai LAC (Local area advisory committee) president Sekhar Reddy, New Delhi LAC president V Prasanthi, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, temple DyEOi Ramesh Babu and others were present.