Vaikuntadwara Darshanam from December 23 to January 1-TTD EO

TIRUMALA: TTD will be providing Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam to Srivari devotees from December 23 to January 1, said TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy.

Before taking the calls from pilgrims during the monthly Dial your EO programme held at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday, the EO briefed the pilgrims on upcoming festivities, development activities and other important programmes.

TTD is organising the Ten-day Vaikuntadwara Darshan for devotees from December 23 to January 1. Elaborating on the importance of the ten day Vaikunthadwara Darshan he said, six months of Uttarayana period is considered 12 hours in the Morning in Vaikuntham the abode of Sri Maha Vishnu while the remaining six months of Dakshinayana is considered to be 12 hours of Night. The period of ten days in Dhanurmasam is equivalent to 40 minutes in Vaikuntham as mentioned in the sacred texts of Hindu Sanatana Dharma. During this time, Sri Maha Vishnu attends the court and provides darshan to His devaganas (here devotees) which is equal to ten days of Vaikunthadwara Darshanam. So all these ten days are considered sacred, he maintained.

The EO said, already 2.25 lakh ₹300 special Darshan tickets, 20000 SRIVANI tickets were released online for ten days. While another 4.23lakh tokens will be issued by TTD in the counters at ten places in Tirupati as in last yea. The mode of issuing tokens is being negotiated, he added.

TTD has cancelled privileged Darshan to senior citizen, challenged persons,NRI,defence services etc on these ten days.

From December 22-24 and December 31- January 1 TTD has cancelled all arjita Sevas like Kalyanotsavam,Unjal Seva and arjita Brahmotsavam. All these Sevas will be performed in Ekantham from December 25-30.

Sahasra Deepalankara Seva will be conducted in ekantham from December 23- January 1.

On Ekadasi day Vishnu Sahasranama Parayanam will be conducted at Nada Niranjanam platform and in view of Gita Jayanti Bhagavad Gita Parayanam will also be held same day.

Karthika Vana Bhojanam will be held on December 3 at Paruveta Mandapam in Tirumala.

On December 28 Pranaya Kalaha Mahotsavam will be observed at Tirumala.

Introduced Caution Deposit Refund Tracker for the benefit of devotees to track the position of refund of caution deposit refunds due to them.

JEO(H&E) Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, CEO SVBC Shanmukh Kumar, CE S Nageswara Rao, SE2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy and other officials were also present.