Varahi declaration aims to protect Sanatana Dharma: MLA Arani

Tirupati: Supporting the Varahi declaration announced by Jana Sena chief and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, city MLA Arani Srinivasulu said it aims to protect the Sanatana Dharma.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Srinivasulu said the JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, after observing 11-day Deeksha and prayers in Tirumala temple, came out with the declaration at a right time when Sanatana Dharma is fighting a grim battle to save itself. He further said Sanatana Dharma is in danger due to the attack from various forces and exuded confidence that the Varahi declaration will repulse the attacks on Sanatan Dharma.

The MLA said the NDA government started revamping the TTD administration immediately after coming to power. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu himself took up the reformation of TTD and in the process the adulteration ghee was found after a laboratory report.

Responding to the statement of TTD former chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy that no irregularities took place in TTD during YSRCP rule, MLA Srinivasulu criticised that it was only to cheat people. “Our leader Pawan Kalyan is doing Dharma Poratam and everyone should support it”. He welcomed Supreme Court direction and added that it was a establish the truth.