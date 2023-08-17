Varalakshmi Vratam at Tiruchanur on Aug 25

Tirupati: The TTD plans to organise Varalakshmi Vratam at Sri Padmavati temple in Tiruchanur, both in direct and virtual mode on August 25. The vratam will be performed at Asthana Mandapam on Friday morning from 10 am and 12 noon. In the evening, Goddess Padmavati will ride on Swarna Ratham on Mada streets, will be telecasted live on SVBC channel. the TTD will issue 150 tickets online for direct participation on August 18 from 9 am and similarly another 150 tickets will be

issued at Kumkumarchana counters from 9 am on August 24. Each ticket will cost Rs 1,000, enabling two persons per ticket. The Virtual ticket holders will be permitted darshan of Sri Padmavati Ammavaru within 90 days from August 26 onwards. In view of the celebrations, TTD has cancelled Abhishekam,

Kalyanotsavam, Vastralankarana Seva, Abhisheka Anantara darshan, Lakshmi puja, Unjal Seva, VIP Break Darshan and Veda Asirvachanam Seva etc.