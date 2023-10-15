Vedas preaches the righteous way of life to humanity-TTD board chief

TIRUMALA: Vedas are the sacred texts which preach the humanity the righteous way of leading a pious life, said TTD Trust Board Chairman B Karunakara Reddy.

Participating in the inaugural session of the Srinivasa Veda Vidwat Sadassu organised by the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Higher Vedic Studies(SVIHVS) at Nada Neerajana Mandapam in Tirumala on Sunday the occasion of Navaratri Brahmotsavams, as Chief Guest the Chairman said, the essence of Vedas speaks about the welfare of humanity. “Vedas are not restricted to a particular sect and every one should follow the tenets taught in Vedic Dharma to lead a disciplined and prosperous life”, he added.

Renowned veteran vedic scholar Brahmasri Chirravuri Rama Sharma delivered religious discourse about the importance of Panchadasa Samskarams taught by Vedas and how they decide the journey of the life of a human being.

CEO SVBC Shanmukh Kumar, Health Officer Dr Sridevi, SVIHVS Special Officer Dr Vibhishana Sharma were also present.
















