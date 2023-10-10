  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Vedic varsity signs MoUs to digitise ancient manuscripts

Vedic varsity signs MoUs to digitise ancient manuscripts
x
Highlights

TTD run Sri Venkateswara Vedic University signed memorandums of understanding with two organisations on Monday.

Tirupati: TTD run Sri Venkateswara Vedic University signed memorandums of understanding with two organisations on Monday. An MoU was signed to digitise the palm leaf manuscripts under the possession of AP State Archives director Dr V Rangaraju with the cooperation of SV Vedic University. As part of it, 15 manuscripts were handed over to the university in the first phase. Soon about 3,000 manuscripts will be digitalised.

Similarly, to digitise ancient manuscripts at CP Brown Language Research Centre in Kadapa, its Director Prof T Ramprasad Reddy signed MoU with Vedic University. Vice-Chancellor Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy, Registrar Dr Radhe Shyam, president of Molla Sahitya Peetham, Badvel Vidwan G Hamunantha Rao and Professor at Yogi Vemana university M Mallikarjun Reddy were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X