Vedic varsity signs MoUs to digitise ancient manuscripts

TTD run Sri Venkateswara Vedic University signed memorandums of understanding with two organisations on Monday.
Tirupati: TTD run Sri Venkateswara Vedic University signed memorandums of understanding with two organisations on Monday. An MoU was signed to digitise the palm leaf manuscripts under the possession of AP State Archives director Dr V Rangaraju with the cooperation of SV Vedic University. As part of it, 15 manuscripts were handed over to the university in the first phase. Soon about 3,000 manuscripts will be digitalised.
Similarly, to digitise ancient manuscripts at CP Brown Language Research Centre in Kadapa, its Director Prof T Ramprasad Reddy signed MoU with Vedic University. Vice-Chancellor Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy, Registrar Dr Radhe Shyam, president of Molla Sahitya Peetham, Badvel Vidwan G Hamunantha Rao and Professor at Yogi Vemana university M Mallikarjun Reddy were present.