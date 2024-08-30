Veturi spread Srivari glory

Tirupati: The scholars univocally acclaimed the great contributions of late Veturi Prabhakara Sastri, who brought the glory of Sri Venkateswara Swamy into limelight with his literary works.

Acharya Purushottam Rao, retired Telugu pundit of SV University, hailed the contributions of Veturi on the latter’s 74th death anniversary fete held at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati on Thursday. Retired Head of Telugu department, SVU Acharya Sarvottama Rao, Veturi Prabhakara Sastri Mitra Mandali member Venugopal, retired professor of SV University Acharya Kattamanchi Lakshmi and others paid rich tributes to Veturi for his literary contributions.

Dr Narasimhacharyulu, sub-editor in TTD publications department, said all sankeertans of Sri Annamacharya, which were forgotten for 400 years, were translated into Telugu by Veturi.

Earlier floral tributes were paid to the bronze life size statue of Veturi Prabhakara Sastri in front of SVETA building.

Annamacharya Project Superintendent Kumar, Loknath Reddy, Kokila of HDPP and other literary lovers of Tirupati were also present.

Meanwhile, Rayalaseema Rangasthali members also paid tributes to renowned poet, writer and researcher of ancient scripts Veturi Prabhakara Sastri here on Thursday.

Rayalaseema Rangasthali chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy said Veturi was considered as the chief architect for popularising Sri Venkateswara Swamy in the world of bhakti. He is also an erudite scholar of both Sanskrit and Telugu, who made impeccable contributions in glorifying the Lord and also brought many ancient texts hidden in manuscripts lying in libraries to limelight.