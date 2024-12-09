Villages to shine with new infra facilities for Sankranthi

Tirupati: Making use of the ‘Palle Panduga’ initiative aimed at rural development and providing infrastructure, Annamayya dis-trict administration has approved Rs 62 crore for the con-struction of 1,33,967 metres of cement concrete (CC) and bitumen (BT) roads across the district.

Of the 803 sanctioned projects, 718 were taken up while 289 have been completed, covering 40,526 meters of CC and BT roads.

The ‘Palle Panduga’ programme was held between October 14 and 20 and it was aimed at rejuvenating rural areas. The government is addressing long-pending infrastructure projects and plans to complete most by Sankranti, ensur-ing villages celebrate the festival with enhanced facilities.

Annamayya District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri has is-sued administrative approvals for these projects. In addi-tion to roads, the programme focuses on sanitation, fenc-ing and other village amenities. Over Rs 22.42 crore has already been spent, with active participation and coopera-tion from local residents.

During the recent Gram Sabhas which were held in 501 panchayats in Annamayya district, residents prioritised development works, deciding on essential projects like CC roads, BT roads and drainage systems. These projects are funded under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Em-ployment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) with technical and administrative approvals from the government.

Sarpanch of Yellutla gram panchayat S Lalitha stated that the swift execution of road projects is evidence of the gov-ernment’s dedication to rural development. With 429 pro-jects in advanced stages, authorities are focusing on time-ly and high-quality execution. Officials are also installing Citizen Knowledge Boards at completed sites to enhance transparency.

The government aims to complete all works by Sankranthi, transforming rural areas with improved infrastructure.

Minister for Transport Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy ex-pressed confidence in the programme, stating, “Over the next five years, we will resolve key issues like clean water, street lighting and drainage, ensuring comprehensive vil-lage development.” Collector Sridhar Chamakuri added, “We are addressing minor technical delays and will expedite all remaining pro-jects. This Sankranthi, our villages will shine with new in-frastructure”.