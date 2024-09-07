  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Vinayaka Chavithi in TTD temples

Vinayaka Chavithi in TTD temples
x
Highlights

Vinayaka Chavithi was celebrated with religious fervor on Saturday in Sri Kapileswara Swamy Temple at Tirupati.

Tirupati: Vinayaka Chavithi was celebrated with religious fervor on Saturday in Sri Kapileswara Swamy Temple at Tirupati.

Earlier, in the morning, Sri Vinayaka is awakened with Suprabhatam followed by Abhishekam and Archana to the moolavarlu.

In the evening, Gramotsavam will be conducted for Sri Vinayaka Swamy on Mushika Vahanam.

In the temples on the ghat roads...

Abhishekam was performed for the Moolavarlu on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi in the temple of Sri Vinayaka Swamy on Second Ghat Road from 8 to 9 am. Archana and special pooja programs were also held.

Special puja was also performed to the Vinayaka statue located on the down ghat road.








Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick