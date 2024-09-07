Vinayaka Chavithi in TTD temples

Tirupati: Vinayaka Chavithi was celebrated with religious fervor on Saturday in Sri Kapileswara Swamy Temple at Tirupati.

Earlier, in the morning, Sri Vinayaka is awakened with Suprabhatam followed by Abhishekam and Archana to the moolavarlu.

In the evening, Gramotsavam will be conducted for Sri Vinayaka Swamy on Mushika Vahanam.

In the temples on the ghat roads...

Abhishekam was performed for the Moolavarlu on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi in the temple of Sri Vinayaka Swamy on Second Ghat Road from 8 to 9 am. Archana and special pooja programs were also held.

Special puja was also performed to the Vinayaka statue located on the down ghat road.



























