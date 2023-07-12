Volunteers’ role crucial in Jagananna Suraksha prog: MLA Srinivasulu

Chittoor: MLA A Srinivasulu asserted that all volunteers of respective grama/ward sachivalayams in the purview of Chittoor Municipal Corporation are doing laudable job in implementing welfare and development schemes. He further stated that it’s highly regrettable that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan made irrelevant and hatred allegations against the volunteers and warned that he will face serious consequences in the coming elections.

The MLA participated in Jagananna Suraksha programme held at 17th Division of CMC here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he staed that there was tremendous response for Jagananna Suraksha programme, where people could receive more than 11 certificates related to various requirements at free of cost. “Earlier, obtaining certificates from government offices, particularly from revenue department was allegedly a hectic task. But now during the YSRCP government, people are getting certificates at their doorstep through volunteers,” he explained.

Chittoor Mayor B Amuda stated that Jagananna Suraksha programme is exceptional except CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, no other CM has introduced this scheme in their States. She reiterated that CM Jagan was committed for the welfare of SC, ST, BC, OBC and Minorities. Chittoor Municipal Commissioner J Arua, Assistant Commissioner Govardhan, Municipal Health Officer Ramesh and others were present on the occasion.