Welfare schemes ensured big win for YSRCP-backed candidates: Bhumana

Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy asserted that the Tirupati Cooperative Bank Limited's election proved that the bank shareholders expressed their complete support to the YSRCP.

The oath taking ceremony of newly-elected members of the governing body of the cooperative bank was held at bank premises where massive number of bank's shareholders, public, YSRCP leaders and supporters took part on Tuesday.

Amidst cheers by the YSRCP supporters, Ketham Jayachandra Reddy (Rama Rao) took oath as chairman and Yacham Vasudeva Yadav as vice-chairman and 10 others as directors.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA who attended as chief guest to the oath taking ceremony thanked the bank's shareholders for giving massive success to the YSRCP supported 12 candidates. He challenged that he will make all the 12 elected board members to resign on the spot if anyone proved that the YSRCP cast a single fake vote in the election, citing the allegations by the TDP on rigging. He said the various welfare schemes being implemented in the State with a budget of Rs 1,62,000 crore helped provide a big victory to the ruling party backed candidates. He said the TDP which has tried to indulge in mud-slinging against the YSRCP was washed away in the flow of its own baseless allegations.

Thanking Chandragiri MLA Chevrireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy for striving for the success of the party in the elections, he assured to strive for increasing the deposits of bank and revealed that they will also dig out all the irregularities committed earlier during the TDP regime.

Earlier, a massive victory motorcycle rally led by Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy was held in which elected bank chairman Jayachandra Reddy, vice-chairman Vasudeva Yadav, directors Polireddy Nagireddy, Mabbu Nadhamuni Reddy, Bramhananda Reddy, Anil Royal, Venkatesh Royal, Khasim, Amaranatha Reddy, Maakam Chandraiah, Sureshkumar Reddy and Vemuri Jyothi Prakash participated.

The rally began at YS Rajesekhara Reddy's statue at TUDA circle and culminated into a public meeting at the bank, covering Tilak Road, G Car Street, Nethaji Road, Bheri Street and Gandhi Road. City Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, town bank former chairmen Venkatesh Reddy and Narsimhachari were present.