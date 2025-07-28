Win public trust through responsible policing, Tirupati SP tells officers

Tirupati: District SP V Harshavardhan Raju said that discipline and strong values are essential qualities for anyone in the police force, and only by adhering to these principles can officers truly excel in their duties.

He was addressing a gathering of probationary Sub-Inspectors (SIs) at a meeting held on Sunday.

The State government has allotted 36 probationary SIs to Tirupati district, including 32 from the Kurnool Range and 4 from the Guntur Range. Among them, 21 are male Sub-Inspectors, while 15 are Women Sub-Inspectors (WSIs). These officers have been assigned to varius police stations across the district.

SP Raju urged the newly-appointed officers to perform their duties in a manner that enhances public respect for the police department. He noted that while the training they received was valuable, real-world policing brings its own unique challenges. “It is only by facing these challenges head-on and ensuring justice to the people that one earns true recognition,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of unity within the department, he reminded the officers that everyone from Home Guards to top-ranking officials are part of the same system and deserve mutual respect.

SP Raju advised the officers to thoroughly examine records at police stations and maintain cordial relations with the public. “When you have a good rapport with the people, even the most complex cases can be solved with ease,” he remarked.

He underlined the growing importance of technology in modern policing, stating that technological tools can greatly aid in solving cases efficiently.

He also briefed the officers on State government initiatives like the Women Safety App and ongoing efforts to enhance women’s security. The SP made it clear that there is no room for negligence or mistakes in police duties.