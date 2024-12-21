Women will be trained to become ‘Drone Didis’: Collector Venkateswar

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar encouraged self-help groups (SHGs) to embrace technology and highlighted the government’s initiatives to train women to become ‘Drone Didis’. This initiative aims to equip women with drone technology skills, which have been instrumental during crises, such as the Vijayawada floods where drones were used to deliver essential supplies.

Speaking at the second annual general meeting of the Tirupati District Federation of SHGs held here on Friday, the Collector also mentioned the ‘Lakpati Didi’ initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to transform women into lakhpatis (women earning over Rs 1 lakh annually). He noted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu envisions SHG women becoming millionaires and supports them through various initiatives.

Dr Venkateswar praised SHG members for becoming pillars of support for their families by creating self-employment opportunities and strengthening their financial independence. He commended the state’s SHGs for their efficiency and integrity, which has gained them global recognition. The SHG members were asked to take advantage of the PM Surya Ghar scheme to install rooftop solar panels and benefit from government subsidies.

He emphasised the importance of financial discipline, urging women to repay loans on time, which would, in turn, lead to increased bank support for SHGs. The Collector issued a stern warning against financial irregularities and assured that any corruption by DRDA officials or SHG leaders would be dealt with strictly. The Collector instructed project directors to investigate past irregularities and take necessary actions.

DRDA PD TN Sobhan Babu, DCO S Lakshmi also spoke on the occasion. Tirupati District Federation President Sandhya shared a comprehensive report on the federation’s activities and achievements over the past two years.

The meeting concluded with the election of a new executive committee, including the president, secretary, treasurer, and other office bearers. P Hemalatha has been elected as the president while K Mohana Kumari will be the secretary and P Pushpa to be the treasurer.