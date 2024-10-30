  • Menu
Work in coordination with forest dept, task force personnel told

Tirupati: In an effort to ensure better functioning of Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) and also resolve the problems of the personnel...

Tirupati: In an effort to ensure better functioning of Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) and also resolve the problems of the personnel working in the task force, SP Srinivas conducted a Darbar (interactive meeting) at the task force headquarters office here on Tuesday.

Task force personnel of all cadres attended the meeting while those working in sub-control offices in Kadapa, Sanipaya and Railway Koduru participated

through zoom. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas said the task force has the responsibility of protecting the valuable red sanders which grows in the Seshachalam forest of Tirupati and YSR districts.

Explaining the steps taken to prevent red sanders smuggling, he wanted the personnel to work in coordination with the forest department.

DSP Bali Reddy, ACF Srinivas, RI Suresh Kumar Reddy, CI Suresh Kumar, FROs and RSIs were present.

