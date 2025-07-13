Live
World Police Games: TTD chief pats VGOs for winning medals
Highlights
Tirumala: TTD VGOs Surendra and Ram Kumar, who won gold and bronze medals in the recently held World Police Games in the USA, on Saturday called on Chairman B R Naidu at the latter's camp office in Tirumala.
Tirumala: TTD VGOs Surendra and Ram Kumar, who won gold and bronze medals in the recently held World Police Games in the USA, on Saturday called on Chairman B R Naidu at the latter’s camp office in Tirumala l
The TTD Chairman congratulated the two security officers on their success, and beholding the reputation of TTD.
